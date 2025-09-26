Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 26
The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive and the San Diego Padres are doing the same for the NL West after clinching a playoff spot.
Both teams are multiple games back with just three games to play, so they need to win while getting some outside help if they want to either make the playoffs (Arizona) or win the NL West (San Diego).
The Diamondbacks lost the last two to the Dodgers after winning three straight, and the Padres saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last time out.
Which NL West rival will come out on top tonight?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on Friday night.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (+118)
- Padres -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +118
- Padres -144
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (13-14, 4.70 ERA)
- Padres: Yu Darvish (4-5, 5.51 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, SDPA
- Diamondbacks record: 80-79
- Padres record: 87-72
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Luis Arraez OVER 0.5 Singles (-164)
If you give me a Luis Arraez singles line at less than -200, I’m going to smash it. The infielder continues to be a singles machine, hitting one in 13 straight games and 17 of his last 20 contests.
He has now hit a single in 63% of his games this season, a rate that jumps up to 72% at home.
Gallen has been finishing the season strong, but Arraez is 4 for 15 against him with four singles.
This -164 price implies a probability of 62.12%, which is just below Arraez’s season rate and well below his clip at Petco Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Padres are the only way you can really look in this game. The Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination and they know what’s coming.
San Diego is an impressive 49-29 at home this season while Arizona is 37-40 on the road. The Diamondbacks have also struggled against winning teams, going 26-33 against teams with a winning percentage above .540.
Yu Darvish has been good enough recently to keep the Padres in games, and San Diego should take care of business at home.
Pick: Padres moneyline (-144)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
