Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
The last time the Diamondbacks and Padres met in June, Arizona took the series. The Diamondbacks, recently boosted by the return of All-Star Corbin Carroll from a wrist injury, now look to rebound after a home series loss to the Royals.
Zac Gallen (6-9, 5.45 ERA) heads to this hill after allowing just one earned run over seven innings in a win against the Giants, with the team winning three of his last four outings.
Yu Darvish will make his season debut for the Padres. He missed a bunch of 2024 due to injuries and personal matters, recently made a rehab start in Triple-A, throwing 51 pitches over four innings with two runs allowed and four strikeouts.
The NL West remains a cut-throat playing field as the Padres are tied for second with the Giants while also holding a share of the final NL Wild Card spot.
Here’s how we are looking at the lines for this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-200)
- Padres -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks (+104)
- Padres (-122)
Total
- Over 8 (-115)
- Under 8 (-105)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-9, 5.45 ERA)
- Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, --.-- ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, Padres Television Network
- Diamondbacks Record: 44-46
- Padres Record: 48-41
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yu Darvish Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-160 at FanDuel)
A line of 3.5 on one of the game’s premiere strikeout artists is worth taking even at these odds. His career marks him as one of MLB’s premier strikeout artists, as evidenced by 78 Ks over 81⅔ innings in 2024. The Padres rank third in baseball with 7.03 strikeouts per game, which is only backed by strong defensive support and an underlying pitching-friendly environment. Arizona’s lineup is notorious for being one of the game’s more disciplined lineups, but that also plays into Darvish's strengths, as he controls games with a dominant slider mix and consistently hits two-strike counts.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
There’s some edge on San Diego as the favorite in this matchup given oddmakers are skeptical on Darvish’s debut. Darvish’s strong rehab start gives some confidence in his return to a San Diego rotation that already ranks among the league’s best in ERA and strikeouts. Gallen has struggled with the long ball lately, giving up five homers across his last three starts and his home run per nine climbing to 1.73. With Fernando Tatis Jr. (15 HR, 19 SB) and Manny Machado (.288 AVG) anchoring the offense, the team ranks in the top half of MLB in both batting average and OPS.
Petco Park’s friendly dimensions for pitchers have benefited the Padres as they sport a 2.96 ERA there vs. their 4.32 ERA on the road. Arizona, meanwhile, has dropped four of its last six and continues to deal with inconsistency in the bullpen and diminished lineup production due to recent injuries. Their third-worst bullpen ERA should give this Padres lineup opportunity as it looks to stay competitive in its air-tight race.
Pick: Padres (-122 at FanDuel)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.