Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
There’s not much consistency on the field between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox on Monday night.
Arizona’s strong core of Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, along with some promising young pitchers, has made for bright moments. Still, it’s had issues in the bullpen and sustaining reliable defense. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series win in Colorado as they’re 3-3 on their road trip so far.
The White Sox struggle to put up runs and have defensive problems of their own. They remain in last place in the AL Central and 23 ½ games back after a series win against Toronto.
Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.93 ERA) will take on Shane Smith (2-4, 2.85 ERA) in the series opener.
Let’s talk about where we can find an edge in this game.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+122)
- White Sox +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks (-132)
- White Sox (+112)
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.93 ERA)
- White Sox: Shane Smith (2-4, 2.85 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Dbacks.TV
- Diamondbacks Record: 39-38
- White Sox Record: 25-53
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Miguel Vargas Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 at FanDuel)
Vargas is cruising as of late, going 12-for-40 (.300) with five doubles, one triple, and four RBI over his last ten games. His 243/.323/.438 slash with 10 home runs and 20 doubles has amassed 121 total bases in 70 games — a 1.73 total bases per game pace. Vargas will get plenty of opportunity for contact against Rodriguez, followed by an Arizona pen that sits No. 19 overall in xFIP and No. 15 in K-BB%. He’s exceeded 1.5 total bases in eight of his last ten games (+9.2 units, 92% ROI), so we’ll take him to do so for plus-money on Monday.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
It’s going to be a scorcher in South Chicago with steady winds that are ideal for offense. Rodriguez is showing immense regression in Arizona since signing that multi-year contract a couple of offseasons ago: He has a 1.62 WHIP and is getting clocked for a .374 weighted on-base average. Smith has shown some exciting stretches for the White Sox rotation as a rookie, but Arizona can hit right-handed pitching, generating 120 wRC+ against them over one month. Both teams rank toward the bottom of MLB in Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average. Add in a couple of bullpens that can’t consistently close games and have bleeding ERAs, and this makes for a high total recipe.
Pick: Over 9 (-105 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.