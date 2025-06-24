Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the doors off the Chicago White Sox 10-0 in Chicago on Monday as Pavin Smith homered twice and had 4 RBIs.
Arizona has won 10 of 13 in Chicago and 18 of 25 overall in their all-time series against one another.
Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.88 ERA) gets the start for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, making his second career appearance against the White Sox. Jordan Leasure (2-4, 4.23 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago in his first career start against Arizona.
Let’s look at the lines and talk about picks for this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+134)
- White Sox +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks (-126)
- White Sox (+108)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.88 ERA
- White Sox: Jordan Leasure (2-4, 4.23 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Dbacks.TV
- Diamondbacks Record: 40-38
- White Sox Record: 25-54
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ketel Marte Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115 at FanDuel)
June has been generous to Marte, who homered in yesterday’s routing for his fifth of the month. He’s hitting .333 with three doubles and 16 RBIs in this time, too. Furthermore, he’s mashed right-handed pitching for a .346 average, 11 home runs and 6 doubles.
He’s a hot contact hitter that’s producing amongst the game’s elite by Statcast’s measures. Marte serves as the engine of this offense with or without Carroll involved and he’ll be looked to for this kind of production in his stead.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Bookmakers seem to be overvaluing the White Sox even as underdogs with Corbin Carroll and potentially Eugenio Suarez out of Arizona’s lineup. It clearly didn’t make a difference without them in the 10-0 decision as Arizona clobbered 13 hits.
Chicago can’t pull its own weight offensively in any circumstance as it ranks 29th in hits and 28th in slugging percentage.
Nelson has allowed just one run over his last two outings, including a 5.2-inning effort against Toronto, and has a career 2–0 record with a 0.84 ERA vs. Chicago. Meanwhile, Leasure is making his first career start after working mainly in relief, entering with a 1.52 WHIP and inconsistent command. There’s more of a gap in advantages here and books aren’t accounting for it.
Pick: Diamondbacks (-126 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
