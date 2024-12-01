Is DK Metcalf Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Jets)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf missed practice time in the leadup to the team’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets, but he appears to be good to go on Sunday.
Metcalf was taken off the team’s injury report for this week.
Earlier this season, Metcalf missed two games, but he returned to play in the Seahawks’ last two contests, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 129 yards. He has not scored a touchdown in either of those games, but he has three in the 2024 season.
Here’s a breakdown of Metcalf’s prop bets against a Jets secondary that features DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner.
Best DK Metcalf Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +205
Metcalf has been pretty consistent this season, putting up 55 or more receiving yards in seven of his nine games, and he only has two games with less than four catches.
In this matchup, I’d lean with his receptions or receiving yards prop since we haven’t seen him find the end zone often in the 2024 season. Plus, the Jets have given up just eight passing scores this season – the second fewest in the NFL.
I’d lean with DK’s yardage prop – since he’s known to break big plays – on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.