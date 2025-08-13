Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Angels edged out the Dodgers 7-6 in 10 innings, with Jo Adell delivering a walk-off single after Ohtani’s tiebreaking ninth-inning homer fell short. The Angels have now taken both games in this three-game series, giving them a commanding position heading into Wednesday’s finale.
Ohtani (0-0, 2.37 ERA) will now toe the rubber for the Dodgers against his former team. He’s coming off a season-high eight-strikeout outing over four innings against the Cardinals, showing no signs of fatigue while ramping up his workload.
Opposing him, Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.63 ERA) will look to lean on his home success (3.88 ERA) and experience, bringing a steady approach despite allowing six strikeouts in his last start against Detroit.
Dodgers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-130)
- Angels +1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-210)
- Angels (+176)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-102)
- Under 9.5 (-120)
Dodgers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 2.37 ERA)
- Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.63 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 9:38 P.M. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV):
- Dodgers Record: 68-52
- Angels Record: 58-62
Dodgers vs. Angels Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-112 at FanDuel)
Ohtani has racked up 25 strikeouts for a 32.9% strikeout rate in 19 innings of work, allowing just one earned run in eight starts. There are plenty of whiffs on deck as the Angels, despite their potent offense, lead the league in strikeouts. If he brings the same arsenal he showed against St. Louis, a team in which he racked up eight strikeouts in four innings, there’s a strong probability he’ll reach six strikeouts even in a shorter outing.
Coupled with his ability to limit hard contact (2.1% barrel rate per Statcast), Ohtani’s ceiling for strikeouts tonight is extremely high. The Dodgers are progressively working up Ohtani’s workload, so whether he goes four or five innings, this line is not out of reach against the swing-happy Halos
Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
With the Dodgers having dropped both games to an inferior Angels club and Ohtani taking to the mound, this is worth the juice if you ask me. Dodgers hitters are firing on all cylinders, led by Ohtani’s torrid August (.439 AVG, 1.436 OPS) and streaks from Andy Pages and Mookie Betts, adding depth across the lineup. Hendricks (6-8, 4.63 ERA) has historically been a contact-heavy pitcher, relying on control and weak contact rather than strikeouts, and his 6.0 K/9 this season reflects that.
He’s allowed 9 home runs in 60 ⅓ innings at home this year, showing some susceptibility to power hitters like Freeman, Betts, and co. The Angels’ right-handed pitching has been vulnerable recently anyway, with a 90 wRC+ and 27.5% strikeout rate over the last 20 days..
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-130 at FanDuel)
