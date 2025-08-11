Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
The latest chapter in the Freeway Series is set to take place this week when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels.
Believe it or not, the Angels hold the all-time advantage in the head-to-head series between these two teams, holding a 78-73 regular-season record against the Dodgers. They surprisingly swept the Dodgers in their three-game series at Dodger Stadium in May, so they're playing with house money in the rematch series.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this series opener.
Dodgers vs. Angles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-111)
- Angels +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -174
- Angels +146
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
Dodgers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (10-7, 2.51 ERA)
- Angels: Jose Soriano, RHP (7-9, 4.01 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 11
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network West, KCOP 13
- Dodgers Record: 68-50
- Angels Record: 56-62
Dodgers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-146) via FanDuel
Since the All-Break in July, the Angels have struck out on 26.7% of their plate appearances, the highest mark in the Majors in that time frame. To take advantage of that, let's target Yoshinobu Yamamoto to reach at least seven strikeouts. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in three of his last four starts.
Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are the obvious pick in this situation. Their offense was slow out of the gates after the All-Star Break, but they've found some momentum against the Blue Jays over the weekend and are now seventh in the Majors in OPS since the Pause in Play last month. The Angels are in the bottom half of the league in OPS since then, while batting just .233.
Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels tonight, and he's coming off a concerning performance against the Rays, where he allowed seven earned runs in just 4.0 innings pitched.
The most damning aspect of the Angels is their bullpen. They have a bullpen ERA of 4.81, which ranks 26th in the Majors. That is going to allow a red-hot Dodgers' lineup to score plenty of late runs, keeping them in the game to not only win, but win with margin.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-111) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!