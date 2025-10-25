Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 2
A massive showing on offense in Game 1 of the World Series has given the Toronto Blue Jays a 1-0 series lead over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Oddsmakers had set the Dodgers as heavy favorites to win this series, but L.A. would need to win four in a row to hit the most likely correct score (Dodgers 4-1) that was set before the series began.
After winning Game 1 at home, Toronto will turn to ace Kevin Gausman in Game 2, and he’s 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA this postseason, leading the Jays to an ALCS win, pitching in Games 1, 5 and 7 (he pitched inning in relief in Game 7).
The Dodgers will counter with righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1.83 ERA this postseason), who has led L.A. to a 2-1 record in three outings this postseason.
The Dodgers have thrived on the road all playoffs, as Game 1 of the World Series was their first loss.
Now, they’re set as slight favorites in Game 2 against a Toronto team that is hoping its elite offense can carry it to its first title in over 30 years.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2 of the World Series.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -132
- Blue Jays: +112
Total
- 7.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.83 ERA in postseason)
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.00 ERA in postseason)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Series: Blue Jays lead 1-0
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-132)
The Blue Jays were able to get to Blake Snell early in Game 1, and he finished with just four punch outs in the outing.
Toronto was the best team in MLB in terms of strikeouts per game during the regular season, and a major reason why was the team’s league-best batting average.
The Jays are going to make things tough on Yamamoto, who has nine, two and seven K’s in his three outings this postseason.
After striking out just four total times in Game 1, the Jays should be able to hold Yamamoto under this number, especially if he doesn’t pitch late into this start.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Jays may have exploded on offense in Game 1, but I think both starters are worth backing in Game 2.
Gausman is by far Toronto’s most reliable pitcher, allowing just four earned runs this postseason while tossing 5.2 innings (and allowing two or fewer runs) in all three of his 2025 playoff starts.
Yamamoto has been equally effective, allowing just four earned runs in the postseason while pitching a three-hit, one-run complete game in his lone start in the NLCS.
Now, these are two elite offenses, but the bullpens have been the issue for these pitching staffs — not these starters.
The Jays have a 5.52 bullpen ERA this postseason while L.A. sits at a 4.88 bullpen ERA.
I’m willing to take the UNDER in the early innings with arguably the two best pitchers in this series on the mound.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (+102 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
