Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12 (Back the Home Team?)
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the best teams in the National League this season, and they’ll face off for the second time in less than six weeks starting on Monday night.
We have a doozy of a pitching matchup at American Family Field tonight with Clayton Kershaw taking on Freddy Peralta. Kershaw, who missed the start of the season with an injury, is making just his fourth start in 2024.
The Brewers have a 7.5-game cushion in the NL Central, but can they snap the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak?
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this matchup between two NL powerhouses.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+154)
- Brewers +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -110
- Brewers: -110
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 4.38 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (7-6, 4.02 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 12
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Spectrum SportsNet
- Dodgers record: 69-49
- Brewers record: 67-50
Dodgers vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw: This is just the fourth start of the season for Kershaw, and he’s yet to throw more than 83 pitches or 4.2 innings over his first three outings. The Dodgers are 1-2 in those games, and Kershaw has allowed at least five hits in each of them. Can the future Hall of Famer get on track against Milwaukee?
Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta: A strikeout-dominant pitcher, Peralta has punched out 155 batters in 125.1 innings this season while leading the Brewers to 14-9 record in his 23 starts. The Dodgers got to Peralta earlier this season, chasing him after four innings and scoring three runs in a 5-3 Milwaukee loss.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Peralta has been solid in the 2024 season, but he still has an ERA over 4.00 and a bad start against Los Angeles on the resume.
That being said, Kershaw has not shown much for us to lean on so far in 2024, posting a 1.62 WHIP in three starts.
Both of these teams rank in the top 10 in the league in bullpen ERA, but the Brewers are No. 2 (3.29) behind only the Cleveland Guardians.
I give a slight edge to Peralta in this pitching matchup, and it’s worth noting that the Brewers are elite at home this season – going 33-22 straight up.
Until Kershaw proves that he can keep the Dodgers in games early, I’ll back the Brewers at home.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.