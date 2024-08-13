Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 13 (Back L.A. Again?)
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed Mookie Betts to the lineup on Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and promptly won their 70th game of the season.
Now, the Dodgers are looking to keep that rolling with youngster Gavin Stone on the bump in Game 2 of this series.
The Brewers are a great team at home this season, but are they overmatched on Tuesday night?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130)
- Brewers +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -130
- Brewers: +110
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -120)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.71 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV):
- Dodgers record: 70-49
- Brewers record: 67-51
Dodgers vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Betts returned from the injured list on Monday night and immediately made his impact felt, hitting a two-run home run and driving in three runs in a 5-2 win. With Betts back, the Dodgers have the best 1-2 punch at the top of their order in the NL with him and Shohei Ohtani.
Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea: Colin Rea has been money for the Brewers this season, posting a 3.38 ERA in 22 appearances while leading the Brewers to 16-6 record in those games. I am worried about Rea’s expected ERA, which is 4.75 – in the 19th percentile in MLB.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
On the surface, Rea has been great for the Brewers in 2024, especially since they’ve won games when he’s pitched.
However, he’s been due for regression, and this Dodgers offense may be the one that gets to him.
Rea has 4.75 expected ERA this season and a .271 expected opponent batting average, both in the bottom 20 percentile in the league.
It’s actually shocking that Rea has fared so well given his advanced profile, and I think that gives Stone the edge for the Dodgers tonight.
Stone has led the Dodgers to a 13-8 record in his starts, and he has a much better expected ERA at 4.09. Plus, Stone ranks in the 81st percentile in chase rate, helping him generate some lighter contact (71st percentile in average exit velocity against).
I’ll back the Dodgers with Betts back in action tonight.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.