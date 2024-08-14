Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already guaranteed themselves a split in their four-game road series with the Milwaukee Brewers, but they’ll look to clinch a series victory on Wednesday night in Game 3.
This is an intriguing game for the Dodgers for several reasons, starting with the return of starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who is making his first start since June 18.
Los Angeles is also tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the best record in baseball, so it would love to keep on winning against the NL Central-leading Brewers tonight.
Milwaukee has been dominant at home this season – 33-24 straight up – but it has struggled in this series scoring just four runs in two games.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this National League showdown on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+136)
- Brewers +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -120
- Brewers: +100
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.84 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Frankie Montas (5-8, 5.10 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Spectrum SportsNet
- Dodgers record: 71-49
- Brewers record: 67-52
Dodgers vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Mookie Betts is back for the Dodgers and he’s back in a big way. The superstar already has four hits in his first nine at bats, slugging a homer in Game 1 of this series. Betts has been great all season, hitting .308 with 11 homers despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injury.
Milwaukee Brewers
Frankie Montas: The Brewers added Frankie Montas at the trade deadline, but the 2024 season has not been kind to the right-hander. He has 5.10 ERA and ranks in the 11th percentile in pitching run value. Montas also has an expected ERA of 4.66, a sign that he’s not getting unlucky at this point in 2024.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I am concerned about Buehler in this matchup since he struggled in his first few starts back from Tommy John this season, but the righty has an elite bullpen (3.63 ERA) behind him that the Dodgers may rely on a lot in this matchup.
Montas has gotten rocked this season, allowing three or more earned runs in five straight starts, including three across five innings earlier this season in a loss to these Dodgers.
His advanced profile is a mess:
- 23rd percentile in expected ERA
- 32nd percentile in expected batting average against
- 29th percentile in strikeout percentage
- 18th percentile in hard hit percentage
- 11th percentile in pitching run value
With all of that working against Montas and the Brew Crew, I have to back this elite Dodgers lineup that now has both Betts and Shohei Ohtani firing at the top of the order.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
