Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
A weekend series against the Houston Astros didn't go the way the Los Angeles Dodgers' had hoped. The potential World Series preview ended in a three-game sweep by the Astros.
Luckily for Los Angeles, it still is in no danger of losing the top spot in the NL West West, holding a seven-game lead on the Padres and the Giants. The Dodgers will begin this week with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are desperately trying to catch the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central. Ahead of tonight's opener, the Brewers are just four games back.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's National League showdown.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+118)
- Brewers +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -135
- Brewers +115
Total
- Over 7.5 (-115)
- Under 7.5 (-105)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (8-6, 2.51 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta, RHP (9-4, 2.91 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Dodgers Record: 56-35
- Brewers Record: 50-40
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-160) via DraftKings
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has had some issues with his command this season, walking 3.0 batters per nine innings pitched this season, including allowed five walks against the Giants back on June 13. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting the OVER on his walks allowed tonight. The Brewers have the eighth-highest walk rate over the past 30 days, drawing a walk on 8.8% of their plate appearances.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Brewers as underdogs tonight:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled a bit, compared to their usual dominant selves. Their offense is just ninth in OPS over the past 30 days (.758), which is behind the Brewers, who come in at seventh in that stat at .761. Over the past two weeks, the Dodgers have been even worse offensively, ranking just 14th in OPS in that time frame at .715.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers tonight, but he will be matched by Freddy Peralta of the Brewers, both of whom have sub-3.00 ERAs. The Brewers do have an advantage when it comes to their bullpen. One of the biggest weaknesses of the Dodgers has been their relievers, which rank 24th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 4.46.
With the Brewers at home tonight, I think there's some value on them as underdogs at +115.
Pick: Brewers +115
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
