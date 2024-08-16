Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Friday, Aug. 16
The Dodgers are in a tight race for the NL West with the Padres and Diamondbacks cutting the team’s lead to two games.
Can Los Angeles find its footing in St. Louis against a fringe Wild Card contender like the Cardinals? LA’s offense is rounding into form with Mookie Betts back in the lineup starting this week, but the team continues to be stretched thin at pitcher with injuries ravaging the roster.
Here’s how I’m looking to bet Friday’s matchup.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+118)
- Cardinals: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -134
- Cardinals: +114
Total: 9.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dodgers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 16th
- Game Time: 8:15 PM EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Dodgers Record: 71-51
- Cardinals Record: 60-51
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.05 ERA)
- St. Louis Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.30 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Betts has returned from a broken hand and hasn’t missed a beat, hitting .400 with a home run and three runs batted in in four games against the Brewers. Can he keep it rolling in St. Louis as the Dodgers look to put some distance between them and the rest of the NL West?
St. Louis Cardinals
Masyn Winn: The Cardinals have seemingly found another stud prospect in the shortstop Winn. Hitting .275 with an elite glove, Winn has been a fixture in the Cardinals lineup. While his contact numbers are slightly down in August, he is enjoying a bit of a power surge, posting a .440 slugging percentage this month, the second highest of the year.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
While it may be a possible bullpen game in store for Los Angeles, I will trust the team’s resurgent offense with Mookie Betts back in the lineup.
LA scored four or more in all four games in Milwaukee, but only took home a series split against the NL Central leading Brewers. The team will face a much more maligned Cardinals offense that will struggle to keep up on Friday.
Further, Miles Mikolas can't be trusted against an elite foe like Los Angeles. The right hander has seen his strikeout rate dip to seventh percentile this season, a big issue against a Dodgers team that is fifth in OPS on the year. If the ball is going to be in the strike zone often without much velocity, Betts and oc. may hang a big number.
PICK: Dodgers ML (-134)
