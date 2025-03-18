Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tokyo Series
The MLB season officially began this morning when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, in the first game of the Tokyo Series. The Tokyo Series will wrap up Wednesday morning when the two teams play for a second time.
Let's take a look at the odds, probable pitchers, props, and my best bet for this MLB showdown.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+110)
- Cubs +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -150
- Cubs +125
Total
- 8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 6:10 AM EST
- Venue: Tokyo Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Dodgers Record: 1-0
- Cubs Record: 0-1
Dodgers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Roki Sasaki, RHP
- Chicago Justin Steele, LHP
Dodgers vs. Cubs Best Prop Bets
Dodgers Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani Home Run (+425) via BetMGM
It's the second game of the season so we have few stats, if any, to base our prop bets on. Instead of making a smart bet, let's just bet on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run in his home country. He recorded two hits in the first game on Tuesday.
Cubs Prop Bet
- Justin Steele OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+115) via BetMGM
Justin Steele averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings last season so if he can match that production, he should be able to reach five strikeouts if he's kept out there for five innings. The Dodgers struck out on 21.2% of their plate appearances last season.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a shot on backing the underdog Cubs, largely due to the Dodgers deciding to roll with Roki Sasaki, who will be making his MLB debut. We'll see how long the Dodgers keep him out there but it seems like the Cubs have a clear pitching advantage. Steele had an impressive 3.07 ERA last season across 24 starts.
The Dodgers have the significantly better offense, but with the unknown factor on the mound, I'll take a shot on the underdog Cubs to pull off the upset.
Pick: Cubs +125 via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!