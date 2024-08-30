Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Friday, Aug. 30
The Arizona Diamondbacks are still alive in the race for the NL West. They currently sit 4.0 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers and now they face them in a four-game series over the weekend. That means if they're able to pull off the series sweep, they'll be tied atop the division.
In order to win all four, they need to win the first. Can they get the job done at home tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Dodgers -1.5 (+126)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline:
- Dodgers -132
- Diamondbacks +112
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (-105)
- UNDER 8.5 (-115)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 30
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Dodgers record: 80-54
- Diamondbacks record: 76-58
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Everyone talks about Shohei Ohtani when it comes to the Dodgers, and rightfully so, but don't forget how good of a season Mookie Betts is having. He's batting .301 on the season and has the second highest WAR on the Dodgers.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen: If the Diamondbacks want to win this game, they need Zac Gallen to have a better outing than the last time he faced the Dodgers. On July 4, Gallen allowed four hits, three walks, and three earned runs against the Dodgers. Let's see if he can bounce back with a better performance this time around.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks offense has an OPS of .842 this month, by far the best mark in the Majors. Meanwhile, the Dodgers offense has been lacking from their expectations, sitting in ninth with an OPS of .756. With Freddie Freeman likely out of the lineup once again, they could be hurting offensively, leaving them with insufficient firepower to keep up with the Diamondbacks.
Even with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers, I like the Diamondbacks as home underdogs.
Pick: Diamondbacks +112
