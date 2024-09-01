Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Sept. 1 (Expect Plenty of Runs)
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are both in line to make the playoffs this season, but it’s the Dodgers who have a massive six-game lead in the NL West standings.
After making the World Series in 2023, Arizona is primed to earn a wild card spot again this season, but can it cut into Los Angeles’ lead in the division?
The Dodgers have won back-to-back games to open this four-game set, but the D-Backs have one of their more promising young arms – Brandon Pfaadt – on the mound on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Sunday’s NL West clash.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+154)
- D-Backs +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -105
- D-Backs: -115
Total
- 9.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 4.68 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (8-7, 4.31 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): The Roku Channel, MLB Extra Innings
- Dodgers record: 82-54
- D-Backs record: 76-60
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: An MVP candidate before he went down with an injury earlier this season, Betts is hitting. 297/.390/.490 on the season with 14 homers and 55 runs batted in. He’s picked up a hit in six of his last seven games, including a homer in Saturday’s win.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Brandon Pfaadt: Prior to the month of August, Pfaadt was having a solid season, posting a 3.92 ERA in 21 starts. Unfortunately, he was rocked in August, moving his ERA to 4.31 on the season. Somehow, the D-Backs still won four of those games. He gave up two earned runs across six innings in a win over the Dodgers back in May.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
This game has “high-scoring affair” written all over it.
Let’s start with D-Backs side, as Pfaadt has struggled as of late, posting a 6.04 ERA in August, giving up 36 hits in 28.1 innings of work.
Yes, Arizona won four of those five starts from Pfaadt, but it also combined for more 10 or more runs four times and at least nine runs in each of those outings.
There’s a reason why the D-Backs are hitting the OVER at a 58.5 percent clip this season, as they rank No. 1 in runs per game, but they also have the fifth-worst ERA in all of baseball.
That’s going to be a slight issue against a Dodgers offense that also is an OVER machine, hitting it at a 54.1 percent clip this season.
Youngster Justin Wrobleski is one the bump for Los Angeles, and he has a 4.68 ERA, allowing at least four runs in three of his five starts. The lefty has a tough matchup against Arizona, who ranks No. 2 in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching.
I am expecting plenty of runs on both sides on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (+102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.