Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Friday, June 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers are red hot right now, even without star Mookie Betts in the lineup, winning eight of their last 10 games and four straight to open up an 8.5-game lead in the NL West.
Los Angeles has a chance to gain even more ground on a division opponent on Friday when it takes on the fourth-place San Francisco Giants.
San Fran has not played well this season, but it does have ace Logan Webb on the mound on Friday. Can he lead the Giants to a win?
With the Dodgers now over 50 wins on the season and posting the best run differential in the NL, they’re in an unusual spot, sitting as road underdogs.
Let’s break down the odds, starting pitchers and a best bet for this NL West clash.
Dodgers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+164)
- Giants +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -105
- Giants: -115
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-1, 2.10 ERA)
- Giants: Logan Webb (6-6, 3.16 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Time: 10:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet
- Dodgers record: 51-31
- Giants record: 39-43
Dodgers vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The NL MVP favorite, Ohtani just keeps raking this season, hitting .322 with 25 homers and 61 runs batted in. He is 3-for-7 with a double and two walks against Webb in his career for an impressive OPS of 1.127.
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb: In his career against the Dodgers, Webb has a 4-6 record with an ERA of 4.05 and 61 strikeouts in 14 appearances against the Dodgers in his career, but he does have six innings of shutout ball under his belt in his last outing against them. He’ll need to throw a gem for them to win on Friday.
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I am shocked to see the Dodgers as an underdog in this spot, even with Webb on the mound for the Giants.
The righty has two starts against LA this season, allowing five runs over 3.2 innings in his first outing before blanking the Dodgers over six frames in the second.
As good as Webb is — he has a 3.16 ERA in 2024 — the Giants have not been great in his starts, going just 7-10 overall.
That’s extremely concerning, especially since Dodgers rookie Landon Knack has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start all season long.
There’s no question that Los Angeles has more firepower offensively, and it also has a far better bullpen (No. 2 in MLB with a 3.02 ERA) than the Giants (4.25 ERA).
I’ll gladly take the Dodgers at this favorable price to earn a road win.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-105)
