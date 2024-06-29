Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Saturday, June 29
The Giants hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth to upset the Dodgers in the first of a weekend set with the first place team from Los Angeles, can the team follow it up on Saturday?
The Dodgers will send out Cy Young candidate Tyler Glasnow, but can he be trusted at a lofty price tag on the road against a stout Giants lineup that has a quality arm on the mound in left hander Erik Miller?
Here's everything you need to know, including a best bet on the Dodgers vs. Giants game on Saturday night.
Dodgers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)
- Giants: +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -210
- Giants: +175
Total: 7.5 (Over +105/Under -125)
Dodgers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 29th
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers Record: 51-32
- Giants Record: 40-43
Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 2.88 ERA)
- Giants: Erik Miller (2-2, 3.79 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Teoscar Hernandez: While there are plenty of star studded hitters in the Dodgers lineup, its Hernandez who has benefited the most. He is hitting a little below his career average, .252, but his power is up with 18 home runs and a career average slugging percentage. He thrives against left handed pitching, posting a .607 slugging percentage with eight of his 18 home runs coming against that type of pitcher on a third of the at bats.
San Francisco Giants
Erik Miller: The Giants will need a standout outing from the 26-year-old southpaw. The Dodgers typically tee off on lefty pitching, top five in OPS, but Miller has been strong through seven career starts and 39 appearances. He has a strikeout rate nearing 28%, good for 84th percentile in the big leagues and does an excellent job of limiting home runs with a high ground ball rate that is in the 93rd percentile.
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
While Tyler Glasnow has been excellent in his first season with the Dodgers, this is simply too wide of a price for him on the road.
Glasnow has a ton of strikeout prowess, he is in the 98th percentile in terms of strikeout rate, but the Giants strikeout at a league average rate and the team held up nicely against him earlier this season. San Francisco tallied three earned runs with four hits in six innings, good enough that it could extend this game into the bullpen portion of the evening.
While the Dodgers have an elite pen, the team did use four relievers on Friday night, two of which pitched at least an inning, meaning that Dave Roberts may dig a bit more than usual on Saturday night in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Erik Miller is an elite groundball pitcher, 93rd percentile with a strong strikeout rate, 27%, that can limit the power of the Dodgers lineup.
While LA has more star power, this game can go sideways quickly if the Giants lineup, that is only decimals behind the Dodgers in June batting average as the team adjusts to life without Mookie Betts, enough for me to take the big underdog price.
PICK: Giants +175
