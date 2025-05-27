Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Cleveland Guardians will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, for the second game of their three-game series at Progressive Field.
In the series opener, the Dodgers secured a 7-2 victory over the Guardians, highlighted by a lead-off home run by Shohei Ohtani — his second in as many games — and a strong pitching performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who fanned seven Guardians hitters through six innings.
Tuesday's pitching matchup features Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May (2-4, 4.09 ERA) against Guardians' right-hander Tanner Bibee (4-4, 3.57 ERA).
The Dodgers currently lead the National League West by two games, while the Guardians trail by five games in the American League Central.
Let’s dive into the matchup to come up with a player prop and a game prediction.
Dodgers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+120)
- Guardians +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-134)
- Guardians (+114)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Dodgers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Dustin May (2-4, 4.09 ERA)
- Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-4, 3.57 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Guardians TV
- Dodgers Record: 33-21
- Guardians Record: 29-24
Dodgers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+240 at FanDuel)
We might as well ride the current with Ohtani, who’s hit home runs in back-to-back games. Guardians pitching has taken a considerable step in regression this season with contact numbers; Cleveland pitchers rank No. 29 overall in exit velocity and barrel rate.
According to Statcast, opposing hitters are producing a .438 xSLG, which opens the door for Ohtani to hit another long ball on Tuesday. Although Progressive Field is one of the game’s lesser home run friendly ballparks, Ohtani is of course a condition-proof hitter: He is generating top 1% numbers in expected slug percentage, exit velocity and hard hit rate.
Ohtani has already hit a home run off of Bibee before, going 2-for-6 in his career against the third-year right-hander. Bibee’s home run per nine rate is at 1.71, which is a career high.
On the bullpen front, there’s been some instability. In 53 games, the Guardians bullpen has given up 19 home runs, which ranks in the bottom half of baseball.
Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Gavin Williams faced early troubles with the Dodgers and I expect Bibee to also get exploited in early frames. Bibee only strikes out 6.6 hitters per six innings and his 3.83 xERA implies some regression. He strung together seven shutout innings against baseball’s best in the Tigers in his last start, though I’m not sold enough on his consistency yet as he hasn’t shown he can follow up a sound outing without leaking handfuls of hits.
May can get outs off ground balls, but there’s nothing else about his profile this season that drives a ton of confidence. His command has been worrisome as he is walking 3.2 hitters per nine frames while he was never much of a consistent strikeout pitcher.
It’s hard to hang our hats on a Cleveland offense that is far below average, ranking No 22 overall in weight runs created plus, but for what it’s worth, it has generated a higher run rate in May than April. The Dodgers league leading .263/.341/.458 slash line can pick up any slack as it showed on Monday.
Pick: Over 8.5 (-102 at FanDuel)
