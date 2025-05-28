Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
We have plenty of afternoon MLB action in store for us on Wednesday, so it's time to wake up and place a few bets.
One of the matinee matchups for Wednesday is an intriguing interleague showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians. Clayton Kershaw will be getting his third start of the season. He gave up five earned runs in 4.0 innings in his debut and then followed it up with 2.0 scoreless innings against the Mets before a weather delay caused an early end to his outing.
Can he put together a strong start on Wednesday? Let's dive into it.
Dodgers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+115)
- Guardians +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -135
- Guardians +114
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dodgers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 27
- Game Time: 1:10 PM EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, SportsNet LA, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Dodgers Record: 33-21
- Guardians Record: 29-24
Dodgers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw, LHP (0-0, 7.50 ERA)
- Cleveland: Slade Cecconi, RHP (1-1, 3.27 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Guardians Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER Strikeouts
Keep an eye on Clayton Kershaw's strikeout total for Wednesday afternoon. He only recorded two strikeouts in 4.0 innings in his first start and then one strikeout in 2.0 innings in his second start. We saw his strikeout numbers dip over the past number of years, so this shouldn't come as a huge surprise. His strikeout rate fell from 10.7 per nine innings in 2021 to 9.8 in 2022, 9.4 in 2023, and then 7.2 last season.
Dodgers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER instead. I simply can't trust betting the Dodgers until Kershaw proves that he can string together a strong five or six innings in a start. In the same breath, I don't want to bet against the Dodgers' bats either. They rank second in the Majors in OPS this season at .800, and they're third in runs per game at 5.57.
Let's also consider the fact that neither bullpen is impressive. The Guardians' bullpen ranks 14th in bullpen ERA at 3.86, and the Dodgers' rank right behind them at 3.87.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this interleague showdown on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 9 (-108) via DraftKings
