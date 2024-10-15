Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for NLCS Game 3 (Trust New York)
The New York Mets evened the NLCS with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, and now the series shifts to New York for Game 3.
The Mets may have a pitching advantage in this series, especially in Game 3, as they’ll send Luis Severino to the mound against Walker Buehler. In two playoff stats in 2024, Severino has allowed six earned runs in 12 innings, with New York going 1-1 in those games.
Oddsmakers have this game set as pick’em for Game 3, but New York could take control of this best-of-seven series with some strong showings at home.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Game 3 of the NLCS.
Dodgers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+170)
- Mets +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -108
- Mets: -112
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)
- New York: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Series: Tied 1-1
Dodgers vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Walker Buehler: The 2024 season didn’t go well for Buehler (5.38 ERA), and he struggled mightily in his lone postseason start, allowing seven hits and six runs in Game 3 against the San Diego Padres. Can he turn things around to give Los Angeles a chance to take the lead in this series?
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: The Mets star shortstop keeps coming up big. He homered in Game 2 of the NLCS, helping lead the Mets to a win, and he now has six hits and two homers in his last five games. As long as Lindor stays hot, the Mets are a threat to win just about every game with his clutch gene this postseason.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I can’t get behind Buehler in any game – especially at this price.
During the regular season, the Dodgers righty at least three runs in 12 of his 16 starts, and he was rocked by the Padres in the NLDS.
If Los Angeles didn’t have so many injuries in its rotation, there’s almost no way Buehler would even be on the postseason roster.
Severino hasn’t been lights out for the Mets in the playoffs, but he’s been serviceable, and I expect the Mets offense to be the unit that dominates this matchup.
The Dodgers somehow went 9-7 in Buehler’s outings in the regular season, but they’re not going to get away with him allowing four-plus runs in a few innings in the playoffs. Plus, Los Angeles' bullpen didn't slow down this New York offense in a bullpen game in Game 2.
I don't see that changing on Wednesday.
Back the Mets at this price in Game 3.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-112)
