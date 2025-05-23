Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
The New York Mets return to Citi Field on Friday, May 23, 2025, to open a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to rebound after losing their foothold on the NL East.
New York now trails the surging Phillies, while Los Angeles continues to pace the NL West.
Veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw, making just his second start of the season after a rocky debut, gets the ball for the Dodgers. The Mets counter with Griffin Canning, who’s been a bright spot in the rotation at 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA.
Let’s get into business on which side offers value and who we can target on the player prop markets.
Dodgers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-184)
- Mets -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-116)
- Mets (-102)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 11.25 ERA)
- Mets: Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.47 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Mets Record: 30-20
- Dodgers Record: 31-19
Dodgers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso to Hit Home Run (+320 at FanDuel)
The other shoe has to drop with the Mets’ most effective power hitter. No, Alonso hasn’t homered in 15 games, and the Mets are reeling from a sorry offensive display against the Red Sox. However, he is still within the top 1% of baseball in exit velocity and hard hit percentage, which measures a player’s ability to generate power and batted balls.
Alonso is raking a .300/.400/.538 slash line at Citi Field, which could give Kershaw a handful as he still settles back into the rotation. Kershaw had an unwelcoming return from his knee and toe injuries last week, allowing a home run and four earned runs in four innings of work on Saturday, so I’m looking for the dangerous top of the Mets’ lineup to come into this game aggressively.
Alonso is only 1-for-7 against the future Hall of Famer in his career, but Alonso’s roll of smacking .346 on balls hit into play is a career-high right now. In contrast, it may sound absurd to evaluate Kershaw based on four innings, but his rocky start has translated to 2.25 home runs allowed per nine innings.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets have had a long last week with ups and downs against the Yankees and Red Sox. After a day’s rest and plenty of buzz around Juan Soto’s efforts, this team brings too much experience and depth not to take advantage of a home matchup against a challenge like the Dodgers.
Canning has been an encouraging breakout candidate this season, off to a 5-1 record with a 2.47 ERA. He’s susceptible to allowing barreled balls, but he’s been one of baseball’s most efficient pitchers at getting ground-outs.
Historically, it’s unnerving to fade the future Hall of Famer in Kershaw. That said, at 37 years old, we are not handicapping him in his 2014 season. His first start back showed a lot of rust with command, while his fastball velocity took a drop.
The Mets hang right up with the Dodgers in weighted runs created plus as a top-10 offense in this league. Take the modest underdog value on them to show it Friday night in Queens.
Pick: Mets (-102 at FanDuel)
