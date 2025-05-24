Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24
The New York Mets are 2-6 in their last eight games and have fallen out of first place in the NL East. Things won't get any easier for them this weekend as they continue their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing to them in extra innings on Friday night.
Can they bounce back on Saturday night? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Dodgers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-200)
- Mets -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Dodgers +106
- Mets -124
Total
- 8.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Dodgers Record: 32-19
- Mets Record: 30-21
Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin, RHP (2-0, 4.05 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson, LHP (2-2, 2.86 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- David Peterson UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-108) via FanDuel
The Dodgers have shown fantastic plate discipline of late. Over the past 14 days, the Dodgers have struck out on just 17.6% of their plate appearances, the lowest rate in the Majors in that stretch. Tonight. they face David Peterson, who has failed to reach 5+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts. I think he'll fail to reach that number again tonight.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Dodgers are road underdogs:
The Mets have had an up-and-down season from a metrics perspective and no matter their record of late, their bats have gone ice cold. Over the past two weeks, they rank 28th in OPS at .636 while the Dodgers are fourth in OPS in that time frame at .819. Despite that, the Dodgers are listed as underdogs in today's matchup.
The Dodgers have an issue with their rotation and pitching depth but Tony Gonsolin is the starter you want to pick on. The Mets may have a slight advantage in that category with David Peterson on the mound, but it's not near significant enough to overcome the offensive advantage Los Angeles has.
Pick: Dodgers +105
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!