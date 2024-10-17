Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLCS Game 4
The Dodgers regained control of the NLCS with an 8-0 win against the Mets at Citi Field in Game 3.
With a 2-1 series lead, the Dodgers will try to take a commanding advantage in this series with its best pitcher on the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will be making his first road postseason start. Can the Dodgers ace navigate a Mets lineup desperate for some timely hitting?
Here's our betting preview for Game 3.
Dodgers vs. Mets Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)
- Mets: +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -142
- Mets: +120
Total: 7 (Over -118/Under -104)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 17th
- Game Time: 8:09 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers Lead 2-1
Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 5.63 ERA)
New York Mets: Jose Quintana: 2-0 (0.00 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani parked a monster three-run homer that ended any hope of a late Mets rally in Game 3, his first home run of the series. The hope is the Dodgers' designated hitter can get it going now, as he entered just 2-for-7 in the first two games as the Mets have made a point to pitch around him. He has been walked three times in the first two.
New York Mets
Pete Alonso: Alonso only has one hit this series, which isn’t going to cut it against a potent Dodgers lineup. Hitting in the heart of the Mets order, the club will lean on the slugger to get going after smashing three home runs in the prior two postseason series.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets are undervalued heading into this one with an in-form Quintana taking the mound and a lineup that has proven it can put runners on base all series long.
While Yamamoto is off a sterling five innings of shutout work against the Padres in an elimination game, he also was pulled after three innings of work in his postseason debut against San Diego with only one strikeout.
With a thin bullpen that has been taxed throughout this postseason behind Yamamoto, the pressure can turn to LA quickly. If the Mets can continue to work counts and get him out of the game early, the advantage can lie with New York, who has more options in the pen given the construction of each team’s pitching staff.
So far in this series, the Mets are stranding runners at an alarming rate, including going 0-for-4 with RISP and stranding eight total batters in Game 3.
This series is far too competitive to skew too far towards the Dodgers. I’ll play the home underdogs.
PICK: Mets +120
