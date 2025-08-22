Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 22
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are in a battle for the NL West crown. The Padres held a one-game lead on the division heading into a series against the Dodgers a week ago, but ended up suffering a three-game sweep to fall two games back.
The Padres then bounced back, sweeping the San Francisco Giants while the Dodgers split a four-game series against the worst team in baseball, the Colorado Rockies.
Now, the two teams will face each other once more, for the final time this season. The Dodgers will enter the series with a slim one-game lead in the NL West.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+142)
- Padres +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -120
- Padres +102
Total
- Over 8 (-106)
- Under 8 (-114)
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell, LHP (3-1, 1.80 ERA)
- San Diego: Yu Dervish, RHP (2-3, 5.97 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health
- Dodgers Record: 73-55
- Padres Record: 72-56
Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Blake Snell UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-105) via Caesars
The Padres have the second-lowest strikeout rate since the All-Star Break when facing left-handed pitchers, striking out on just 16.0% of plate appearances against them. This past weekend, Blake Snell managed just three strikeouts across 6.0 innings pitched against them. It's more than reasonable to think he won't reach six strikeouts tonight either.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Blake Snell and Yu Darvish are two starting pitchers with deceiving ERAs for opposite reasons. Despite having a 1.80 ERA, Snell's FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of 3.72 indicates regression is in his near future. Meanwhile, Darvish's ERA of 5.97 doesn't seem as bad when you consider his 4.58 FIP, which could lead to some positive regression for the 39-year-old.
Offensively, the Padres have been better over the past month, ranking fifth in wRC+ in that time frame, while the Dodgers come in at seventh.
At their current price point, I think the Padres are worth a wager as home underdogs.
Pick: Padres +102 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
