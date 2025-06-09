Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres open their early-week series on Monday night in San Diego with just one game separating them in the NL West standings.
The Dodgers are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, and they’ve seen both the Padres and San Francisco Giants make pushes for the top spot in the division.
San Diego has been great at home (20-10 straight up), and it’ll look to keep that rolling with Nick Pivetta (6-2, 3.16 ERA) on the mound. L.A. will counter with righty Dustin May (3-4, 4.09 ERA).
Oddsmakers have set the Padres as home underdogs, but can they pick up the win and take control of this series?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday, June 9.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+138)
- Padres +1.5 (-169)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -120
- Padres: +100
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (3-4, 4.09 ERA)
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 3.16 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 39-27
- Padres record: 37-27
Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+390)
In today’s best home run prop bets, I shared why Manny Machado is primed to stay red hot on Monday night:
There may not be a hotter hitter in the National League than Manny Machado right now, and he’s brought a power surge with him during this streak.
Over the last seven days (seven games), Machado is hitting .393 with three homers and 1.166 OPS. He’s picked up 11 hits over that stretch, pushing his season average to .318.
Machado now has 10 homers in the 2025 season, and he has a familiar matchup against Dodgers righty Dustin May on Monday.
This season, May has allowed eight homers in 11 starts, but he’s given up at least one homer in six straight starts dating back to the beginning of May.
In his career against the Dodgers righty, Machado is hitting .250 (7-for-28) with two homers, one double and four runs batted in. Given how hot Machado has been at the dish, I think he thrives in a familiar matchup on Monday night.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Padres may be undervalued as home dogs:
The Padres are just a game back of the Dodgers entering Monday’s matchup, and I think they’re undervalued as home underdogs with Nick Pivetta on the mound.
Not only are the Padres an impressive 20-10 at home this season, but they have the advantage in the pitching department with Dustin May toeing the rubber for the Dodgers.
This season, May ranks in just the 27th percentile in Major League Baseball in expected ERA (4.46), per Statcast, and he’s struggled over his last eight starts, posting a 5.24 ERA while leading the Dodgers to a 3-5 record.
Pivetta, on the other hand, has an expected ERA of 3.49 this season and an actual ERA of 3.16. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts, and the Padres are an impressive 8-4 when he’s on the mound this season.
While Los Angeles has arguably the best offense in baseball in 2025, I still think the Padres are the team to bet on with Pivetta on the bump. They’re 5-1 in his six home starts, and May has been really inconsistent since his last two outings in April, allowing 48 hits and 16 walks in just 44.2 innings of work.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)
