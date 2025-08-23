Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 23
By winning the series opener against the San Diego Padres, the NL West is now all tied up. Both the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers sit at 73-56 ahead of tonight's showdown.
The Dodgers have now lost three of their last five games and are desperate to find some momentum with a win tonight. Can they get the job done? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+122)
- Padres +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -136
- Padres +116
Total
- Over 8.5 (-104)
- Under 8.5 (-118)
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow, RHP (1-1, 3.12 ERA)
- San Diego: Nestor Cortes, LHP (1-2, 5.87 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health, SportsNet LA, FS1
- Dodgers Record: 73-56
- Padres Record: 73-56
Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nestor Cortes OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-110) via Caesars
I'm going to fade the Padres' starting pitcher, Nestor Cortes, in this one. If you think his 5.87 ERA is bad, take a peek at his 8.51 Field Independent Pitching. A 1.652 WHIP doesn't make me feel any better about him either. He has his work cut out for him against this Dodgers offense that has improved of late after a cold start after the All-Star Break.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I can't trust the Padres in this spot with Cortes on the mound. He avoided facing the Dodgers in the most recent series between these two teams, but his 8.51 FIP tells me his bad season is about to get even worse over the next few weeks. The Dodgers have a significant pitching advantage with Tyler Glasnow (3.12 ERA) on the mound.
The Dodgers' offense struggled after the All-Star Break, but they've been better over the past two weeks, sporting an OPS of .781 and a wRC+ of 120 in that time frame. They've been playing well enough to take advantage of this pitching mismatch.
Pick: Dodgers -136 via FanDuel
