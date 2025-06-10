Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played a thrilling matchup on Monday night, as two runs by Los Angeles in the 10th inning were enough to beat the Padres 8-7.
San Diego nearly tied the game in the bottom of the 10th, scoring one run of its own, but ultimately it dropped the game, falling two games back of the Dodgers in the NL West standings.
Luckily for the Padres, they’ll have a chance to get a game back on Tuesday with Dylan Cease on the mound.
Los Angeles has yet to announce a starter for this matchup, but oddsmakers still have these two playoff contenders set in a pick’em on Tuesday.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Game 2 of this NL West battle.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+150)
- Padres +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -109
- Padres: -112
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: TBA
- San Diego: Dylan Cease (1-5, 4.72 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 40-27
- Padres record:37-28
Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
- Manny Machado OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Manny Machado remained red hot for the Padres on Monday night, picking up two hits, one run scored, and a run batted in.
Over his last seven games, Machado is hitting an insane .448 with three homers and four extra-base hits. Over the last two weeks (13 games), Machado is hitting .321, tallying six extra-base hits and 17 hits overall.
He’s hard to pass up at +100 to record two bases against the Dodgers, especially since L.A. has yet to decide who will be on the mound on Tuesday.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Since we don’t know the Dodgers starter as of this writing, I’m looking at a team prop for my best bet in this matchup.
Cease has struggled for the Padres this season, posting a 4.72 ERA and an expected ERA of 3.67. While he likely is due for some positive regression based on that xERA number, he still has allowed at least three runs in four straight outings and eight of his starts this season.
The Dodgers are No. 1 in MLB baseball in runs scored, averaging 5.60 runs per game. So, I think this team total prop is a little low, especially since Los Angeles put eight runs on the San Diego pitching staff in the series opener.
Los Angeles ranks second in OPS, first in batting average, and second in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.
Pick: Dodgers Team Total OVER 3.5 Runs (-145 at DraftKings)
