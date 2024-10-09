Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLDS Game 4
Is history repeating itself?
The Dodgers are on the brink of being eliminated in the NLDS for a second straight season against an NL West foe that is looking like the best team in the postseason in the Padres. San Diego has been destroying the Dodgers' patchwork pitching staff that has kept the LA lineup at bay. Can the team get one more win at home?
Here's our betting preview for Wednesday's close-out game.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-176)
- Mets: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: +118
- Padres: -138
Total: 7.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 9th
- Game Time: 9:09 EST
- Venue: PETCO Park
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Padres Lead 2-1
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
Dodgers: TBD
Padres: Dylan Cease (0-0, 13.50 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Mookie Betts: Betts hit a lead-off home run in Game 3 on Wednesday, snapping a poor skid of postseason form for the superstar outfielder that featured a 3/44 stretch dating back to the 2021 postseason. In an elimination game, Betts is going to need to round into form.
Fernando Tatis Jr.: Tatis is playing to his superstar level this postseason, already crushing four home runs in five games. He is hitting .556 in the postseason while also driving in seven runs, the catalyst for this Padres run to date.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are going to deploy a bullpen game in hopes of extending its season against the Padres while San Diego is going to send out its ace Dylan Cease on short rest.
Cease ran into trouble in his first postseason start for San Diego, failing to get through four innings, but I do believe that he can improve his form given his history against the Dodgers. Before that start, Cease allowed only three earned runs in more than 15 innings of work.
At home, I will trust the San Diego starter and the entire pitching staff to hold up while I can’t say the same for the Dodgers, who are quickly running out of arms to hold down this San Diego offense that has scored five or more runs in each game this series.
I’m not stepping in front of this San Diego lineup right now, I’ll take the home favorite.
PICK: Padres -138
