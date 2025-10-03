Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 1
The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Reds in two games, and now face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.
The Dodgers have now won seven straight games and were able to outscore their bullpen’s hiccups against the Reds, but that might be tougher against this Phillies team.
The Phillies took two of three against the Dodgers in both regular-season series, but how who will begin the NLDS with a win in Game 1?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Saturday night.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-210)
- Phillies -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Dodgers +106
- Phillies -129
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA)
- Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Time: TBA
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Dodgers record: 89-73 (2-0)
- Phillies record: 94-68 (0-0)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+118)
Cristopher Sanchez would likely be the runaway NL Cy Young Award winner were it not for some guy named Paul Skenes across the state. The southpaw has quietly become one of the best pitchers in the league, and the Phillies’ ace after Zack Wheeler’s season ended.
Sanchez had 212 strikeouts in 202 innings this season, good for a 9.13 K/9. He was as consistent as they come nowadays, going at least six innings in 24 of 32 starts.
The southpaw also showcased his ability to rack up big strikeout numbers with four games of double-digit strikeouts and two more with nine punchouts, including in his home start against the Dodgers (in just 5.2 innings) back in April. More recently, he had six strikeouts in seven innings at Dodger Stadium last month.
Sanchez had at least seven strikeouts in just 12 of 32 games this season, but that rate went up to eight of 15 games at Citizens Bank Park. I’ll take the plus odds that he keeps that up in Game 1.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
With all due respect to the Milwaukee Brewers, the winner of this series is going to be the heavy favorite to make it to the World Series out of the National League. The Phillies were three games better than the Dodgers, earning them the bye and home-field advantage, and that is key in the postseason.
Both of these teams were much better at home than they were on the road in the regular season. They each went 41-40 on the road, with Philly 55-26 at home and LA 52-29 at Dodger Stadium.
Sanchez being a southpaw also benefits the Phillies. While the Dodgers crushed right-handed starters for a 68-46 record, they were barely over .500 at 25-23 against southpaws. The same goes for the Phillies, who were an impressive 73-41 against RHP and 23-25 vs. LHP.
Ohtani no-hit the Phillies for five innings his his penultimate start of the season, before the bullpen let the Phils score nine in a 9-6 victory. Philadelphia knows it needs to work the count against Ohtani and make him throw pitches to get into the LA bullpen early.
The difference in this game could very well come down to the bullpens. Shohei Ohtani maxed out at six innings in the regular season and only threw more than 90 pitches once, that came in his final start of the year.
I think the Phillies will be able to get Ohtani out of the game after about six innings and do work against the bullpen to take Game 1 at home.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-129)
