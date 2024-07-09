Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 9
The battle for the top spot in the National League is going to come down to the wire and this week's series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers will play a role in deciding it.
The Phillies currently hold the top spot at 58-32, but the Dodgers are hot on their tail at 55-36, just 3.5 games back. They can close that gap with a series win, starting with tonight's opening game in Philadelphia.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this National League showdown.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-178)
- Phillies -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Dodgers +120
- Phillies -142
Total
- 9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.12 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheelers (9-4, 2.74 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, TBS, NBCSP
- Dodgers record: 55-36
- Phillies record: 58-32
Dodgers vs. Phillies Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Bobby Miller: The Dodgers pitcher makes his fourth start since returning from injury and hasn't had his best stuff. He has a 6.75 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched in those games and now he has to face a potent Phillies lineup. Him rounding into form tonight is going to be the key to the Dodgers' success.
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper: The Phillies' star is eligible to come off the IL today and while he has yet to be confirmed as starting tonight, whether or not he plays is going to be the key to tonight's game. He's batting .303 on the season with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs. If he plays, the Dodgers could be in trouble.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
I'm a Bobby Miller fan, but I simply can't back the Dodgers when he starts until he has proven he has rounded back into form. After a rough first three starts since his return, a game against the Phillies offense is not an easy time to lock things in.
Even if Miller does have a strong start, he has to try to outduel Zack Wheeler, the betting favorite to win the NL Cy Young.
The key to tonight's game is the potential return of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. If they both hit the starting lineups tonight, the Dodgers could be in trouble with Miller on the mound.
I'll back the Phillies as home favorites in tonight's NL showdown.
Pick: Phillies -142
