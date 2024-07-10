SI

Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 10

The Dodgers will look for revenge after Tuesday night's 10-1 loss to the Phillies.

Jun 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Gavin Stone (35) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of their three-game set on Tuesday night. The Dodgers have now lost the last two games by a combined score of 19-3. They'll attempt to bounce back on Wednesday night in Game 2 against the NL-leading Phillies.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line

  • Dodgers +1.5 (-178)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

  • Dodgers +116
  • Phillies -136

Total

  • 9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

  • Los Angeles: Gavin Stone (9-2, 3.03 ERA)
  • Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (6-4, 2.96 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, July 10
  • Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
  • Venue: ESPN
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN
  • Dodgers record: 55-37
  • Phillies record: 59-32

Dodgers vs. Phillies Players to Watch

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani: It's not breaking news to anyone, but Shohei Ohtani is extremely good at baseball. His numbers have been even better than his usual high standard of late. Over the last 30 days, he's batting .330 with an OPS of 1.285. Eye-popping stuff from the MVP favorite.

Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez: The Phillies' starter needs to have a bounce back performance after allowing seven earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched in his latest start against the Chicago Cubs. He'll look to build on his 2.59 ERA on the year.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I think this game is a true coin flip, so I'm going to back the Dodgers as +110 underdogs in Philadelphia. Gavin Stone (3.03 ERA) and Cristopher Sanchez (2.96 ERA) will make an intriguing pitching matchup, and there's little advantage either arm will have against the opposing offense.

Speaking of the two offenses. they enter today's game ranking sixth and seventh in OPS over the last 30 days. If you're able to put last night's performance out of your mind, these two teams have been extremely similar from a statistical standpoint over the last month.

So, if it's a 50-50 matchup for who will win, why not back the team that's set as a +110 underdog? That's exactly what I'm going to do.

Pick: Dodgers +110

