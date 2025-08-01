Dodgers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 1
The Dodgers enter Friday holding a comfortable lead in the NL West despite a recent slump that saw them go 3-3 on their current road trip.
After dropping two of three to Boston, Los Angeles bounced back to take two of three from Cincinnati and now face a Rays team reeling at 2-8 over its last 10 games.
Tampa Bay is just fading from playoff relevance and now must deal with key injuries in Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Chandler Simpson.
The pitching matchup features Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.62 ERA), who has returned to form in limited innings thanks to elite soft-contact metrics and a ground-ball-heavy profile, versus Shane Baz (8-7, 4.61 ERA), who has been erratic at home and vulnerable to power bats, allowing at least one homer in five straight starts in Tampa.
Dodgers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+125)
- Rays +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-130)
- Rays (+110)
Total
- Over 9 (-102)
- Under 9 (-120)
Dodgers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 4.62 ERA)
- Rays: Shane Baz (8-7, 4.61 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: George Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FDSN Sun
- Dodgers Record: 63-46
- Rays Record: 54-56
Dodgers vs. Rays Prop Bet
- Will Smith Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110 at FanDuel)
Smith leads the Dodgers in on-base percentage (.424) and is riding a two-game hitting streak. Over his last five games, he’s hitting .353 with two doubles and two RBIs, and he’s shown consistent ability to square up pitchers with mid-tier velocity like Baz. Smith’s patience at the plate — 49 walks and just 46 strikeouts on the season — gives him a clear edge against a pitcher with a 1.30 WHIP who struggles when falling behind in counts. Baz has also allowed right-handed hitters to slug over .450 at home, and with Smith often hitting in the middle of the lineup surrounded by Ohtani and Freeman, he’s likely to see quality pitches and have multiple chances to deliver.
Dodgers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles has pumped out a second-highest overall 5.21 runs per game this season and although their bats have cooled somewhat in July, this is a Rays club that has been outscored by 30 runs over its last 10 games. Tampa Bay has the league’s 11th-ranked offense by runs per game, but that number is deceivingly inflated — they’ve been held to three runs or fewer in seven of their last 10. Kershaw is starting to pull things together having allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.
Baz has a 6.33 home ERA and gave up eight earned runs in just four innings against the lowly White Sox on July 21. With the Dodgers slugging .442 as a team and facing a starter who struggles to keep the ball in the yard, this matchup has the makings of a multi-run win. Add in L.A.’s superior bullpen — which has posted a 3.00 ERA since the All-Star break — and the plus-money becomes even more appealing.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+125 at FanDuel)
