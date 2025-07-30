Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 30
The Dodgers staged another late rally Tuesday night, as Will Smith’s ninth-inning RBI double capped a 5-4 comeback win over the Reds, extending L.A.’s series lead to 2-0.
Tonight, the Dodgers send Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound, who’s allowed just two earned runs over 12 innings while striking out 13 and limiting opponents to a .212 xBA since returning to pitching this year.
He’ll face Cincinnati’s Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69 ERA), who has strung together three serviceable starts but owns a bloated 4.69 ERA and gave up 10 earned runs two outings ago.
With both bullpens getting heavy use in the first two games, early command will be critical — especially for Martinez, who’s been prone to blowups. Let’s look at how this will fare.
Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+104)
- Reds +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-166)
- Reds (+140)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-110)
- Under 9.5 (-110)
Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.50 ERA)
- Reds: Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FDSN Ohio
- Dodgers Record: 63-45
- Reds Record: 56-52
Dodgers vs. Reds Prop Bet
- Will Smith Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110 at FanDuel)
Smith’s ninth-inning RBI double Tuesday marked his second extra-base hit of the series. The veteran catcher is slashing .325/.423/.543 on the year with 14 home runs and 149 total bases, firmly on track for a career-best campaign. He’s particularly dangerous against right-handed pitching, which has upside against Martinez’s .268 expected batting average allowed. Smith thrives on pitchers who pitch to contact; he’s projecting a .294 xBA and 46.6% hard-hit rate according to Statcast. With Smith hitting in the heart of a balanced Dodgers lineup in the homer-prone Great American Ball Park, he can grab another couple of bags.
Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles has scored exactly five runs in both games of this series, and the lineup remains potent — ranking top-seven in all major power categories while averaging 5.24 runs per game. Martinez’s struggle to get whiffs could bite him early against a Dodgers lineup that works counts and capitalizes on fly-ball pitchers like Martinez, who allows a 42.3% FB rate to lefties.
Ohtani may be limited in this game, but he’s still generating elite spin with a fastball touching 100 mph. L.A.’s bullpen has allowed just one run over 10 innings this series, including five scoreless frames on Tuesday after Glasnow exited early.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s bullpen ranks 20th in wOBA allowed (4.18), and the Reds have yet to notch a multi-hit game from any single batter this series. With depth, power, and form all tilting toward the Dodgers., laying the run and a half — even at this modest price — makes the most sense.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+104 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.