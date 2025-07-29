Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Dodgers took the opener of the series on Monday night behind a two-run double from Shohei Ohtani — his ninth straight game with a hit — and solid pitching to secure a 5-2 win over the Reds.
On Tuesday, Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 2.75 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles, looking to build on his dominant July 23 outing against Minnesota, where he struck out 12 over seven innings of one-run ball.
Cincinnati counters with Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.08 ERA), who’s coming off a masterful complete-game shutout against the Nationals in which he scattered four hits and struck out eight.
Here are my thoughts on a player prop and the prediction.
Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+102)
- Reds +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-154)
- Reds (+130)
Total
- Over 9 (-118)
- Under 9 (-104)
Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 2.75 ERA)
- Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.08 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ballpark
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FDSN Ohio
- Dodgers Record: 62-45
- Reds Record: 56-51
Dodgers vs. Reds Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani RBI (+105 at FanDuel)
Ohtani’s nine-game hit streak and slugging .620 on the season — second-best in all of baseball — make +105 a reasonable number. Over his last 10 games, Ohtani has launched six home runs and driven in 13 runs; he leads the team in both total hits (113) and RBIs (73).
Ohtani has also excelled against left-handed pitching this season, and with Lodolo allowing a .265 average at home, I like his looks to drive in a run or so again against an overmatched Cincinnati staff.
Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Glasnow trending upward after posting a 1.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP across his last three starts where he allowed two earned runs in 18 innings. His elite strikeout rate and ability to limit hard contact set the tone against a Reds team that has been inconsistent with generating runs all season.
Lodolo isn’t ultra reliable at home with a 4.17 home ERA and .265 opposing BA at Great American Ball Park. The Dodgers lead the league in runs per game and sit top-three in slugging and OPS in contrast to the Reds, who sit at league average in all those categories. Los Angeles has also dominated this head-to-head, winning eight of its last nine night games vs. Cincinnati following a win.
Take the safe play and ride the Dodgers again.
Pick: Dodgers (-155 at FanDuel)
