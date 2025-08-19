Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Dodgers let one slip away on Monday night, falling 4-3 on a Rockies walk-off to snap their three-game win streak.
Colorado has now won six of its last seven, a rare bright spot in a season that’s otherwise been defined by last-place struggles.
The Rockies cashed in late opportunities, leaning on timely hitting to back up a staff that’s carried a bloated 5.96 ERA all year.
Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.75 ERA) will take the ball for Colorado on Tuesday, still searching for his first win of the season while owning a 7.88 ERA across his last three starts. He’s also been pretty ineffective against the Dodgers historically, going 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 career appearances.
Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.86 ERA) counters for Los Angeles, and while he struggled against the Angels last week, his track record at Coors Field is palpable, having beaten Colorado twice in two career starts there.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-192)
- Rockies +1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-270)
- Rockies (+220)
Total
- Over 12 (-112)
- Under 12 (-108)
Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Rockies.TV
- Dodgers Record: 71-54
- Rockies Record: 36-89
Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Emmett Sheehan (3-2, 3.86 ERA)
- Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.75 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman to Double (+250 at FanDuel)
I don’t usually bet on doubles props, but this is the spot to do so with a star hitter against a horrible team after an upset loss. Freeman has hit safely in three straight games and has collected two doubles and a homer across his last five games. With Gomber’s struggles against left-handed bats — opponents are slugging well over .450 against him this season — Freeman is positioned to do damage early. Given his consistent ability to get on base and the fact that he’s cashed his hits prop in 18 of his last 25 games, backing him to collect another knock to second base is a high-percentage play.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
We all knew the lines would be extra inflated after the Rockies pulled off yesterday’s upset, but the price on the Dodgers' run line is absurdly expensive. The Dodgers should be equipped to respond in the high altitude, but I’d pair them outright in a parlay. Los Angeles leads the NL in RBIs and ranks second in runs scored, all while Colorado sits dead last in OBP (.297) and carries a negative run differential that’s ballooned to triple digits. Sheehan doesn’t need to be perfect; he just needs to get the ball to a Dodgers lineup that has slugged .438 on the season.
Pick: Dodgers (-270 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.