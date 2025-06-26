Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 26
We have the Home Run Derby in July and the Dodgers playing at Coors Field in June. The last two days have been nothing short of a fireworks display — as expected — from the Dodgers playing the Rockies in the high altitude.
After posting nine runs in the first game of the series, the Dodgers spanked the Rockies 8-1. Thursday’s finale opened with an over/under of 12 runs, which is one of the season’s highest.
Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 3.31 ERA) will start for Los Angeles on Thursday after allowing two runs over six innings in a win against the Nationals. He has now held opponents to two or fewer runs in three of his last four outings.
Austin Gomber (0-1, 8.22 ERA) counters for Colorado after a strong debut against the Braves followed by a rough outing versus the Diamondbacks, and he has struggled historically against the Dodgers with a 0-4 record and 5.89 ERA in 36.2 innings.
Here’s our prop and prediction on the matchup.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-194)
- Rockies +1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-290)
- Rockies (+235)
Total
- Over 12 (-105)
- Under 12 (-115)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 3.31 ERA)
- Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 8.38 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Rockies.TV
- Dodgers Record: 50-31
- Rockies Record: 18-62
Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani Home Run (+180 at FanDuel)
We might as well take him to hit a home run while he’s still in the altitude. He already crushed one on Tuesday there and has hit two in his last three games. Ohtani is in the best of the best territory across all advanced hitting metrics so any matchup offers value in this market, but I like him against Gomber. He hasn’t pitched enough since coming back from injury to reveal any concerning stats against lefties, but it doesn’t matter much… Ohtani is 4-for-11 with two home runs against Gomber in his career.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
There are plenty better plays on the board across the league on Thursday than taking either side of this game total considering the odds. We know that Coors is already an unpredictable playing environment, but I still think this total is too high.
The Rockies haven’t been able to curb the hitting power of the Dodgers. While Gomber won’t present a solution, he has some underlying metrics to prevent a disaster. He’s improved in exit velocity allowed, hard-hit percentage, walk rates and has a 7.81 xERA, which — for what it’s worth — is trending in the right direction.
On Kershaw’s end, he’s actually having a career-worst season in a lot of those stats and his pitch velocity has plummeted, but this Rockies' lineup that fails to produce any consistency is still no match for the Hall of Famer that has an excellent track record at Coors.
Pick: Under 12 (-115 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
