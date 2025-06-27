Dodgers vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 27
The Dodgers head into this weekend’s interleague series against the Royals coming off a sweep of the Rockies in Colorado, while the Royals were just swept at home by the Rays.
Los Angeles will hand the ball to Dustin May (4.46 ERA), while Kansas City counters with Noah Cameron (2.08 ERA).
May has won two of his last three outings. He allowed three earned runs over six innings in a loss to the Nationals in his last start.
Cameron is slumping while having dropped each of his last four outings. He’s looking to break that skid after having allowed two earned runs over 5 ⅓ innings in a loss to the Padres.
Here’s how I’m approaching this game with a player prop and game prediction.
Dodgers vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+100)
- Royals +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Dodgers (-154)
- Royals (+130)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-118)
- Under 9.5 (-104)
Dodgers vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Dustin May (4-5, 4.46 ERA)
- Royals: Noah Cameron (2-3, 2.08 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Kansas City, Sportsnet LA
- Dodgers Record: 51-31
- Royals Record: 38-43
Dodgers vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dustin May Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-148 at FanDuel)
For what it’s worth, May has bumped his strikeout rate up a few percentage points this season to 21.2%. His arsenal is much healthier than it was two seasons ago, putting away hitters with his sweeper at a 12% higher clip and a 10% improvement on his cutter. He’s still no strikeout threat, hence the 3.5 line on his prop Friday. But the Royals are the fourth-most swinging team in the game. May’s swing-and-miss numbers aren’t special, but he’s eclipsed this line in seven of his last nine starts.
Dodgers vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams clash with polar opposite fortunes as of late, but I’m confident enough in what Cameron is delivering despite taking losses in four straight starts. The Royals simply lack the run support behind him, ranking dead last in runs per game. And if there’s one guy in this Kansas City rotation that can mute the Dodgers’ slugging potential, it’s Cameron, who boasts a 0.97 HR/9 and 7.1% HR/FB. Besides, Kauffman Stadium is one of the game’s most difficult home run ballparks, which could further cap any damage from their deep lineup.
May has consistently limited barrel damage (under .350 xwOBA allowed) and I don’t see that changing against one of Statcast’s worst contact hitting teams in the Royals in Friday’s matchup.
Pick: Under 9.5 (-104 at FanDuel)
