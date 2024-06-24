Dodgers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 24
The Chicago White Sox have been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, but they may be able to pick up a win against a tough opponent on Monday.
Chicago is set as a slight home underdog against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a shocking line if it weren’t for young lefty Garrett Crochet taking the mound for the Sox. Crochet has been great this season, posting a 3.25 ERA and striking out 124 batters in 88.2 innings of work.
He takes on another lefty – Dodgers veteran James Paxton – on Monday night.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and a best bet for this interesting interleague matchup.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+124)
- White Sox +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -135
- White Sox: +114
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Dodgers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: James Paxton (7-1, 3.65 ERA)
- Chicago: Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.25 ERA)
Dodgers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 24
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- How to watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, NBC Sports Chicago
- Dodgers record: 48-31
- White Sox record: 21-58
Dodgers vs. White Sox Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: Now the odds on favorite to win the National League MVP award, Ohtani is hitting .321 with 23 homers and 57 runs batted in. The two-way star may not be pitching this season, but he’s still been elite at the plate for the Dodgers night in and night out. Can he get the best of Crochet?
Chicago White Sox
Garrett Crochet: I can’t say enough good things about Crochet this season. The lefty has a Fielding Independent Pitching of just 2.59 and a WHIP of 0.95, signs that with a little more run support he’d have the resume of one of baseball’s elite starters to bet on. Chicago has won five of his last eight starts despite having just 21 total wins.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
I want to find some way to back Crochet in this start given the hot streak he’s been on, and I think the first five innings is the way to go.
The White Sox lefty has posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.68 FIP since the start of May, making it through five innings in all of those starts.
Even with the Dodgers offense sporting some elite bats, I do think the loss of Mookie Betts gives us a little more leeway when taking the first five innings UNDER in this game.
Paxton has pitched well at points this season, including his last start where he allowed just two hits across seven frames. The White Sox rank dead last in Major League Baseball in OPS, so this should be an easy matchup for him – even on the road.
Crochet has not given up more than three runs in a start since late April, and I expect him to keep the Dodgers under wraps enough for this to cash at 4.5 runs. If you want to get a little risky, the UNDER 3.5 runs is available at plus money.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-140)
