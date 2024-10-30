Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for World Series Game 5
The Yankees extended the 2024 World Series and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers in Game 4 in the Bronx, and now will look to send the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6.
The Yankees will send out ace Gerrit Cole to keep the team in the World Series in a rematch of Game 1 against Jack Flaherty. At home, and with the bats coming alive in an 11-run performance in Game 4, can the Yankees turn this series around?
Here’s our betting preview for Game 5.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-176)
- Yankees: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: +120
- Yankees: -142
Total:
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Updated World Series Odds
- Dodgers: -950
- Yankees: +650
Updated World Series MVP Odds
- Freedie Freeman: -900
- Anthony Volpe: +1700
- Giancarlo Stanton: +3200
- Juan Soto: +3400
- Gleyber Torres: +6500
- Austin Wells: +8000
Dodgers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 30th
- Game Time: 8:08 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers Lead Series 3-1
Dodgers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (1-2, 6.10 ERA)
- New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 2.82 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Freedie Freeman: After battling an ankle injury this postseason, Freeman looks fully healthy in the World Series, hitting a home run in all four games this series with 10 runs batted in. The first baseman has found his form just in time to all but wrap up World Series MVP if the Dodgers are able to secure a title.
New York Yankees
Anthony Volpe: Volpe crushed a grand slam that erased an early Yankees deficit and put the team ahead for good, can that be the lift the team needed? Outside of Giancarlo Stanton and Juan Soto, New York has needed hitting desperately, maybe Volpe can be the one to make a late series push?
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Cole and Flaherty each showcased elite stuff in the opener of this series, which makes me confident this game can go under despite the hitter-friendly conditions at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees ace tossed six innings of one-run ball while allowing only four hits and Flaherty pitched five-and-a-third of two-run ball, only allowing a two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton.
Both pitchers had the upper hand, and with the thought of an elimination game, I expect we see another pitcher’s duel early in this one.
The Dodgers will need solid innings from Flaherty after a bullpen game in Game 4, and while he has been up-and-down this series, the team has been able to string together fine outings thus far in the postseason.
Meanwhile, Cole has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball since the start of the playoffs, allowing seven earned runs across more than 22 innings while striking out nearly three batters to every walk dished out.
I’m going to side with the first five under in what can be a cagey start to this elimination game.
PICK: First Five UNDER 4.5 (-130)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.