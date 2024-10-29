Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for World Series Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from capturing a World Series title, as they took a 3-0 series lead over the New York Yankees on Monday night behind yet another Freddie Freeman home run.
Los Angeles held the Yankees scoreless for eight innings on Monday, eventually winning 4-2 to push New York to the brink on Tuesday.
Oddsmakers have the Yankees favored in Game 4, but they now need to win three games in a row to come back and win the series – a near impossible feat. No team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit in World Series history, and the Boston Red Sox are the only team to ever erase a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series – doing so against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.
With the Yankees’ season on the line, they’ll send youngster Luis Gil to the mound in Game 4.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, key players to watch and my prediction for Game 4.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-162)
- Yankees -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: +124
- Yankees: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Dodgers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: TBD – Bullpen Game
- New York: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 8:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Series: Dodgers lead 3-0
Dodgers vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman: The veteran first baseman is the favorite to win the World Series MVP, as he’s homered in every game of the series, including his insane walk-off grand slam in Game 1. Could Freeman have another big game on Tuesday? He’s 4-for-12 with seven runs batted in during this series.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: It’s been a nightmare postseason and World Series for Aaron Judge, who has gone just 1-for-12 in this series with seven strikeouts. If the Yankees are going to win any game in this series, they need the AL MVP favorite to do something at the dish.
World Series MVP Odds
- Freddie Freeman: -1800
- Juan Soto: +3500
- Giancarlo Stanton: +3500
- Aaron Judge: +4000
- Teoscar Hernandez: +5500
- Jazz Chishol, Jr.: +6500
- Tommy Edman: 6500
- Mookie Betts: +6500
It’s pretty clear that Freeman – who has homered in every game in this series – is going to win World Series MVP as long as the Dodgers avoid four straight losses.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I’ll say it: The World Series comes to an end tonight.
New York simply hasn’t been able to get anything going against the Los Angeles pitching staff, scoring just seven total runs in this series.
Judge has struggled, but he’s not the only player that the Yankees aren’t getting anything out of in their lineup. Now, they have to face a Dodgers bullpen that has a 3.16 ERA this postseason and has pretty much shut down New York in this series.
Gil, who allowed two runs in four innings in his start in the ALCS, may be in trouble tonight given his control issues. He walked three batters against Cleveland in the ALCS, and the Dodgers have been extremely patient this postseason, working a league-best 64 walks in 14 games.
At the end of the day, Los Angeles’ stars are producing on offense while the Yankees aren’t getting much. I’ll back the Dodgers as dogs to close things out tonight.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (+124)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.