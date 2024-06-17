SI

Dolphins 2024 Win Total Projection (Miami Viewed as Contender Despite Challenging Schedule)

Reed Wallach

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins had a successful year in 2023, but injuries derailed the team’s bid to become a Super Bowl contender. 

Miami will hope that it can take the next step as a unit under head coach Mike McDaniel, still in the prime of wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s career, with a big year in 2024. 

Oddsmakers are cautiously optimistic about the talented roster of the Dolphins, counting on the team to flirt with double-digit wins despite an incredibly competitive AFC East. 

Here’s how FanDuel Sportsbook lines the Dolphins in the win total market for 2024. 

Dolphins Win Total Projection for 2024 Season

  • 9.5 (Over -122/Under +100)

Dolphins Have High Win Total Despite Tricky Schedule

Off the bat, the Dolphins' win total is slightly depressed relative to expectations due to the difficult nature of the AFC this season. 

Miami has to play a second-place schedule due to last season’s success which features a road trip to Cleveland, Houston, and Green Bay, as well as hosting the 49ers in addition to playing the Bills and Jets twice in division play. 

There is no denying that the Dolphins have an elite offense and a higher floor than nearly all teams in the NFL, but the schedule is holding this team down from an odds perspective. 

Last season, the Dolphins won 11 games despite finishing the season 2-3 amidst a Hill ankle injury. This season, with the Jets much improved and a tougher schedule, oddsmakers are a bit more cautious, giving the team a 54.95 percent chance to get to double-digit wins in the betting market. 

