Dolphins vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
A league-wide trend has hit this year's edition of the NFL Preseason as teams are opting to have their starters play, something that has been rare in recent years. The Chicago Bears' new head coach, Ben Johnson, is not following that trend as he has announced that Caleb Williams and the majority of other starters will be sidelined for their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
On the other side, Mike McDaniel has stated that he wants to get his starters at least a few snaps on Sunday, but their playing time will likely be significantly limited.
With that in mind, how should we bet on this exhibition matchup? Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.
Dolphins vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-110)
- Bears -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +145
- Bears -170
Total
- OVER 34.5 (-115)
- UNDER 34.5 (-105)
Dolphins vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 10
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Dolphins Record: 0-0
- Bears Record: 0-0
Dolphins vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Mike McDaniel is 5-4 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Dolphins vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
With the Bears set to rest their starters but the Dolphins planning on playing theirs for at least a few snaps, I'm confused as to why the Bears are set as field goal favorites. Ben Johnson is in evaluation mode as her sorts out his rosters in his first year as head coach, while Mike McDaniel is looking to make a statement after reports of an unruly training camp have made the rounds.
I also have more faith in the Dolphins' backup quarterback, Zach Wilson, than I do in the Bears' backup, Tyson Bagent, meaning that even when the Dolphins decide to sideline their starters, I still have faith they'll be able to move the ball down the field.
Give me the points with the underdog Dolphins.
Pick: Dolphins +3 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!