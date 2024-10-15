Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
If the NFL regular season ended today, the Indianapolis Colts would have the final wild card spot with a 3-3 record.
Believe it or not, the Miami Dolphins, who have had a rough start to their season to say the least, are currently in the No. 9 spot in the AFC at 2-3. That means a win against the Colts in Week 7 would go a long way in getting them back into the postseason hunt.
The division winners in the AFC are looking like they're getting more and more set in stone each week, but the wild card race is wide open and there are plenty of times who have stumbled out of the gates in 2024 who are still very much alive if they can string together a couple of wins.
That's what makes this Sunday's Colts vs. Dolphins game fascinating, especially with the news the Dolphins expect Tua Tagovailoa to play again this season.
Let's dive into the odds for this AFC showdown.
Dolphins vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-102)
- Colts -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +142
- Colts -168
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-105)
- UNDER 44.5 (-115)
Dolphins vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dolphins record: 2-3
- Colts record: 3-3
Dolphins vs. Colt Betting Trends
- Dolphins are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Dolphins' last seven games
- Dolphins are 2-7 straight up in their last nine games vs. Colts
- Dolphins are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games in Indianapolis
- Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Colts' last nine home games
- Colts are 5-1 straight up in their last six games vs. AFC East opponents
Dolphins vs. Colts Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Skylar Thompson, QB - Questionable
- Jordan Poyer, S - Questionable
- Bradley Chubb, LB - Out
- De'Von Achane, RB - Questionable
- Jevon Holland, S - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Jonathan Taylor, RB - Questionable
- Anthony Richardson, QB - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Wright: The Dolphins rookie running back got involved in the offense in Week 5 against the Patriots, racking up 86 yards on 13 carries. He is proving to be yet another weapon the Dolphins can use against their opponents.
Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr.: The Colts top receiver has started to remind everyone just how good he is in recent weeks. he has scored a touchdown in two-straight games and has now recorded 273 receiving yards on 25 receptions this season. He's a tough weapon for any team to face.
Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this game in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
This game looks like it's going to be a meeting between Tyler Huntley and Anthony Richardson, which leads me to think this will be a low-scoring affair. Amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 60 snaps this season, Huntley and Richardson rank 34th and 35th out of 36 quarterbacks in EPA + CPOE composite. The only quarterback who ranks worse than those two is Bryce Young, who hasn't played a snap since Week 2.
Unless these teams get their run game going in a big way, I'd be surprised to see the combined score anywhere near 44 points.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!