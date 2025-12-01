Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Miami Dolphins are looking to make it four wins in a row when they visit the New York Jets in Week 14.
Meanwhile, the Jets got back on track on Sunday with a 27-24 home win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Can the Jets get revenge after a 27-21 defeat in Week 4?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14.
Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
- Jets +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: -155
- Jets: +130
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dolphins vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Dolphins record: 5-7
- Jets record: 3-9
Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 6-6 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 8-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-5-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-5 in the Jets' games this season.
- The Dolphins are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jets are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Dolphins vs. Jets Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Alec Ingold – questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Tony Adams – questionable
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – questionable
Dolphins vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
De’Von Achane, Running Back, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins running back De’Von Achane had yet another strong game on Sunday. He ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, but didn’t record a reception for the first time this season.
That’s now three straight 100-yard games for the Dolphins back, who was one yard shy of the century mark in Week 4 against the Jets.
Achane is up to 1,034 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year, which is the first time that he’s reached the 1,000-yard mark in a season.
The Jets allow 131.2 rushing yards per game so it won’t be surprising if Achane makes it four games in a row with at least 100 yards on Sunday.
Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Even though the Jets got back in the win column in their return home last week, the Dolphins have shown their potential in recent weeks. Miami has won three and a row and four of its last five games, starting with a 34-10 victory in Atlanta.
The Dolphins won the first meeting and I’ll take them to sweep the season series on Sunday at MetLife.
Pick: Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.