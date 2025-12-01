SI

Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14

Ryan Gilbert

De'Von Achane and the Dolphins are road favorites against the Jets in Week 14. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins are looking to make it four wins in a row when they visit the New York Jets in Week 14.

Meanwhile, the Jets got back on track on Sunday with a 27-24 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

Can the Jets get revenge after a 27-21 defeat in Week 4?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14. 

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
  • Jets +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins: -155
  • Jets: +130

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dolphins vs. Jets How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, December 7
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Dolphins record: 5-7
  • Jets record: 3-9

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Trends

  • The Dolphins are 6-6 against the spread this season.
  • The Jets are 8-4 against the spread this season.
  • The OVER is 6-5-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
  • The OVER is 7-5 in the Jets' games this season.
  • The Dolphins are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
  • The Jets are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.

Dolphins vs. Jets Injury Reports

Dolphins Injury Report

  • Alec Ingold – questionable

Jets Injury Report

  • Tony Adams – questionable
  • Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – questionable

Dolphins vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

De’Von Achane, Running Back, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane had yet another strong game on Sunday. He ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, but didn’t record a reception for the first time this season.

That’s now three straight 100-yard games for the Dolphins back, who was one yard shy of the century mark in Week 4 against the Jets.

Achane is up to 1,034 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year, which is the first time that he’s reached the 1,000-yard mark in a season.

The Jets allow 131.2 rushing yards per game so it won’t be surprising if Achane makes it four games in a row with at least 100 yards on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

Even though the Jets got back in the win column in their return home last week, the Dolphins have shown their potential in recent weeks. Miami has won three and a row and four of its last five games, starting with a 34-10 victory in Atlanta.

The Dolphins won the first meeting and I’ll take them to sweep the season series on Sunday at MetLife.

Pick: Dolphins -2.5 (-115)

Ryan Gilbert
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

