Dolphins vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Don't Count Out Miami)

Iain MacMillan

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the football against New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins have got off to a disastrous start to their 2024 campaign. Not only have they lost three-straight games after winning their opener, but they've lost their starting quarterback to injury and they look like a shell of themselves without him.

The good news is, if there's every a time to get a notch in the win column it's this weekend when they take on the lowly New England Patriots.

Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score of this AFC East showdown.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Dolphins +1 (-115)
  • Patriots -1 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins: -108
  • Patriots: -112

Total

  • 36.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

The line has moved slightly in favor of the Dolphins. While they've stayed as 1-point underdogs, the odds have changed from -110 to -115. The total has gone up one point from 35.5 to 36.5.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction

I wrote in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" about why I don't think we should count out the Dolphins quite yet:

The Dolphins were -1.5-point favorites on the lookahead line but it moved 2.5 points in favor of the Patriots after Miami's abysmal performance on Monday night against the Titans. I'm not going to overreact to that performance and I will trust Snoop Huntley more in his second week with this team than I did before their game against a stout Tennessee defense.

At the end of the day, the Dolphins have a far superior roster in terms of skill. Even if they don't have a competent quarterback, let's not dismiss the other weapons they have on offense, something the Patriots have an extreme lack of.

I'm buying low on the Dolphins after a poor few weeks without Tua Tagovailoa.

When it comes to the total, there's only one way to bet on it. The Dolphins' offense may still have weapons, but they're limited without a solid quarterback. Meanwhile, the strength of the Patriots is their defense and their offense has little to offer. I'm going to back the Dolphins to win a low-scoring affair.

Final score prediction: Dolphins 16, Patriots 13

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

