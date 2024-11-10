SI

Dolphins vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10

Iain MacMillan

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) scores a touchdown during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams will face each other in an interconference showdown in the Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football.

With it being the final game of the week, let's see if we can win some bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite touchdown scorer for each team. If even one of them finds the end zone, we'll walk away from the game with a profit.

Dolphins vs. Rams Touchdown Bets

  • Jonnu Smith Touchdown (+250)
  • Demarcus Robinson Touchdown (+260)

Jonnu Smith Touchdown

The Dolphins tight end has thrived the past few weeks. he's had no fewer than six targets in four straight games and he hauled in a touchdown in Week 7 against the Colts. Now that Tua Tagovailoa is back at quarterback for them, their passing game has received a much-needed boost and if you want to bet on a pass-catcher to score for the Dolphins, no one has as much betting value as their tight end, who has become a key playmaker for them.

Demarcus Robinson Touchdown

Demarcus Robinson had a breakout performance last week for the Rams, hauling in six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He has now scored a combined four touchdowns the last two weeks and has earned a role in the Rams offense, even with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy.

Let's take a shot betting on Robinson to continue his touchdown streak on Monday night.

