Dolphins vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football is set to be an interconference showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.
In what would've been one of the best matchups of the season, both teams failed to live up to expectations in the first handful of weeks of the 2024 campaign. Since then, the Rams have bounced back while the Dolphins have failed to do so.
Can the Rams extend their three-game win streak? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Dolphins vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +2.5 (-110)
- Rams -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +118
- Rams -138
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-105)
- UNDER 50.5 (-115)
Dolphins vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch: ESPN
- Dolphins Record: 2-6
- Rams Record: 4-4
Dolphins vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Dolphins are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Dolphins' last 10 games
- Dolphins are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games played in November
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Rams are 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in November
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Rams' last nine games vs. AFC East opponents
Dolphins vs. Rams Injury Reports
Miami Dolphins
- Zach Sieler, DT - Questionable
- Kader Kohou, CB - Questionable
- Jevon Holland, S - Questionable
- Julian Hill, TE - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
Los Angeles Rams
- Jordan Whittington, WR - Questionable
- Neville Gallimore, DT - Questionable
- Ethan Evans, P - Questionable
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Out
- Josh Wallace, CB - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: Tua has looked strong in his two games since returning from injury, throwing for a combined 465 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to beat either the Bills or the Cardinals. If he wants to drag the Dolphins back into the hunt for the playoffs, he needs to take one more step up in his production.
Los Angeles Rams
Demarcus Robinson: The Rams' wide receiver stepped up in a big way last week when Puka Nacua was kicked out of the game. He now has five receiving touchdowns on the season and has established himself as the top deep threat for the Rams.
Dolphins vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
I'm riding the hot team in the Rams on Monday Night Football. I broke down the bet in today's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Remember when the Rams went 7-1 in their final eight games after their BYE week last season? Well, we could be seeing the start of a similar run. Not only have they won three straight games off their BYE, but their metrics have significantly improved across the board.
While the offense improvement with a healthy Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua is expected, it's been the improvements on defense that have been just as impressive. From Weeks 1-6, the Rams ranked 31st in the NFL in opponent EPA per play. Since returning from their BYE, their defense has ranked second in opponent EPA per play.
All the signs are there that now is the time to invest in the Rams and I'm going to do so by betting on them to win and cover at home against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
Pick: Rams -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!