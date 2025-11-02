Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Patriots)
Atlanta Falcons star receiver Drake London missed Week 8 of the 2025 season after being a late addition to the team's injury report, but he is off the injury report for Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, London is good to go for this matchup, a major boost for the Atlanta offense.
This season, London has 38 receptions on 63 targets in six games, turning those looks into 469 yards and two touchdowns. He's established a nice rapport with Michael Penix Jr., who will also be back in the lineup after missing Week 8.
The Falcons are underdogs in this game, but the return of London should boost this offense against a New England defense that has been vulnerable through the air, ranking 24th in passing yards allowed and 14th in EPA/Pass.
Here's a look at how I'm betting on London in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Drake London Prop Bet for Falcons vs. Patriots
Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (+107)
Getting London at plus money to clear his receptions prop on Sunday is a great bet, especially since Penix is back under center for Atlanta.
This season, London has 38 catches in six games, but he's seen over 10 targets per game (63 overall) with Penix at quarterback. In his last three games (before missing Week 8), London was targeted 10, 16 and 10 times. In those games, he finished with eight, 10 and four catches.
I expect a heavy workload for London again on Sunday, especially since the Falcons are underdogs and may be playing catch up in this game.
So far this season, London has three games five eight or more catches, clearing this line in half of his appearances.
