Drake Places Big Bets on NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final
If there's a big sporting event about to happen, you can all but guarantee that Drake is going to place a massive bet on it. This year's edition of the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final is no different.
The Canadian rapper has announced which teams he's backing and he's rolling with the underdog in both championship series'. He's backing the Dallas Mavericks to take down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
He placed $500k on both teams. If they both manage to win, he'll walk away with a profit of $1.4 million.
This is bad news for fans of the Mavericks and Oilers. Drake has a history of losing his big bets, so much so that any time he's bet on a team or an athlete it's been known as the "Drake Curse".
The latest victim of the 'Drake Curse' was UFC fighter Sean Strickland. At UFC 297, Drake placed a $700k bet on Strickland to beat the challenger, Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland would go on to lose the fight via split decision.
To be fair, Drake doesn't always lose his big bets. He placed a massive $1.15M wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58. It took overtime to do it, but the Chiefs came through for him.
Do you want to back Drake or go against him and hope the 'Drake Curse' continues? It's completely up to you.
NBA Finals Odds
- Celtics -210
- Mavericks +175
Stanley Cup Finals Odds
- Panthers -135
- Oilers +115
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.